Ferocious Conflict Between Cardinal and His Deputy

There is a „political rivalry“ between Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, and his deputy, Archbishop Angelo Becciu.According to(January 22), Becciu acts as an “Italian pope” because of his ability to control internal affairs as if he were the head of the Italian bishops. The paper knows that Parolin and Becciu "collide.”A Vatican source told, that the conflict has grown to the point that one of them will need to leave. The paper believes that Francis does not want to punish Becciu who is his uncritical partisan, but could promote him in order to remote him.