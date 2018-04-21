Language
Our Lady of Sorrows 1

SELFRIDGES DESIGNER PROMOTING ABORTION ON WINDOW DISPLAY

Irish Designer in London, allowed proudly promote Abortion

Richard Malone, 26, wrote messages supporting Repeal the 8th campaign

Selfridges 'asked him to continue on condition he didn't use word repeal'

Images of the 'powerful' window installation were shared on Twitter

Read more: www.dailymail.co.uk/…/Fashion-designe…
Please complain Selfridges for their support of his campaign, the dismemberment of unborn babies.

ring Selfridges on 0800 123 400 or customerservices@selfridges.com
Our Lady of Sorrows
