Opus Dei Cardinal Attacks Dubia Cardinals

Opus Dei Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani of Lima, Peru, attacked the Dubia cardinals on July 27 for having published their questions regarding Amoris Laetitia , "I believe that anyone can express with great frankness what he wants, but to jump to the press is something else."The Spanish commentator Father José Luis Aberasturi points out that Cipriani complains about the cardinals going public, while he attacks them publically in front of the Mexican news agency Notimex.Aberasturi adds that Cipriani strikes the cardinals who defend Catholic doctrine while keeping mum about those who in context with Amoris Laetitia spread heresies.