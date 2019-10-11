Viganò Asks Francis for “Clear Answer” Regarding Christ’s Divinity

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò urges Francis to give a “clear answer” to questions arising from his denial of Christ's divinity as published by the journalist Eugenio Scalfari.
Viganò told LifeSiteNews.com (October 10) that the recent Vatican disclaimer was insufficient, “Christians expect a clear answer from the Pope himself. The thing is too important.”
According to Viganò, Christians have "a right" to such a response by virtue of their baptism.
Doubts about Francis' believe in Christ's divinity are nurtured by the fact that he never knees in front of the Blessed Sacrament and by the Abu-Dhabi document where Francis claims that all religions are equally wanted by God which implies that Christ is simply the founder of another religion.
