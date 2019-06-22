Unforgivable Sin: L’Osservatore Romano Apologizes

L’Osservatore Romano

The director of the Vatican daily, Andrea Monda, has apologized for having published an article by Father Giacomo Ruggeri.Ruggeri was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for having “molested” a 13-year-old girl.A former press speaker of Fano Diocese, Italy, he was recognized in July 2011 by a bath attendant on a public beach while he and the girl were playing around with each other.The day after, the police secretly put up cameras which documented more caressing of the two, which even draw the attention of the bathers around them.Today’s Mercy Church treats crimes like those of Ruggeri as sins for which Christ has not died and which therefore cannot be forgiven.