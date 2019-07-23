Clicks66
en.news

Counter Information: Communion In Hand "Not" Banned In Medjugorje

The private "Deutschsprachiges Informationszentrum für Medjugorje" (German Information Center for Medjugorje) writes on Medjugorje.de that [the sacrilegious] Communion in the hand ist "still permitted" in Medjugorje.

This contradicts a credible report by the Italian journalist David Murgia.

The Apostolic Delegate Henryk Hoser of Medjugorje, will however soon publish guidelines about receiving Communion, Medjugorje.de adds.

The information center claims to be authorized by the parish-priest of Medjugorje.

