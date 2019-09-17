Death Penalty: Cardinal Schönborn Blames John Paul II

Pope John Paul II, while still Cardinal Wojtyla, prophesied the rise of the AntiChurch in his message in Philadelphia, on the occasion of the bicentennial anniversary of American Independence, 1976:



"We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through. I do not think that wide circles of American society or wide circles of the Christian community … More

Pope John Paul II, while still Cardinal Wojtyla, prophesied the rise of the AntiChurch in his message in Philadelphia, on the occasion of the bicentennial anniversary of American Independence, 1976:



"We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through. I do not think that wide circles of American society or wide circles of the Christian community realize this fully. We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, of the Gospel versus the anti-Gospel.

We must be prepared to undergo great trials in the not-too-distant future; trials that will require us to be ready to give up even our lives, and a total gift of self to Christ and for Christ. Through your prayers and mine, it is possible to alleviate this tribulation, but it is no longer possible to avert it. . . .How many times has the renewal of the Church been brought about in blood! It will not be different this time."