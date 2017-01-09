Clicks118
Catholic authors James Toups and Marcelle Bartolo-Abela on EWTN's "Morning Glory"
Hope and Life Press is pleased to announce that our Louisiana Catholic business thought leader and author James A. Toups will be speaking live about his books and the applied intersection of Catholic Social Doctrine with natural disasters and politics tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, 2016 on EWTN’s radio show “Morning Glory” at 7.15am Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Our founder and director, Marcelle Bartolo-Abela will also be speaking live about Hope and Life Press and her work on “Morning Glory” next week, January 17, also at 7.15am EST. The shows can be accessed here: ewtnmorningglory.com