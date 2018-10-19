Synod Voting Procedures Even More Manipulated Than in the Past

"More than a few delegates" have complained about the ambiguity of the current Synod’s rules and procedures, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput told TheTablet.co.uk (October 15).Chaput suspects that this ambiguity "favours an [even] more closely controlled process than in the past.”Accordingly, he doubts that the root cause of the abuse crisis - homosexuality - will be addressed, “It’s unclear whether the synod will be willing to include it in the final text."