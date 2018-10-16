Argentina: Catholic Church Attacked With Molotov bombs - Police Stands On the Sidelines

Again, the Argentinian hate-event “National Encounter of Women” which this year took place in the 100,000 people town Trelew, Patagonia, ended with violent attacks against a Catholic Church, but the oligarch media ignore this.On Sunday, a mob of [allegedly] 50,000 half-naked women threw Molotov cocktails at the Catholic parish church Nuestra Señora Auxiliadora.The mob shouted: “Abort your heterosexuality”, “Death to the macho is not a metaphor”, and “Lesbianize yourself”.Only ten rioters were arrested, but released the next day. Beforehand, the local government had advised the population not to attend Mass on Sunday [therefore giving the rioters a free hand].