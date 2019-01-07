Clicks8
Numbers Show: Pope Francis Is Emptying the Church
For the second consecutive time, the Vatican refused to disclose the number of visitors it received during the preceding year.
Before it used to announce this in December.
Since Pope Francis' election this numbers have been in constant decline.
Matthew Schmitz writes on Twitter (January 2) that Francis’ spin doctors tell us how "popular" Francis is and how the "Francis effect" is bringing people back to Church. But it is evident that the contrary is happening.
During Sunday's Epiphany Mass, Saint Peter's Basilica was nowhere full.
#newsSsrmasteeq
Before it used to announce this in December.
Since Pope Francis' election this numbers have been in constant decline.
Matthew Schmitz writes on Twitter (January 2) that Francis’ spin doctors tell us how "popular" Francis is and how the "Francis effect" is bringing people back to Church. But it is evident that the contrary is happening.
During Sunday's Epiphany Mass, Saint Peter's Basilica was nowhere full.
#newsSsrmasteeq