Francis Wants “Dialogue” – Earnestly?

“I pray that there will be no schisms, that there will be dialogue,” Pope Francis said during his flight from Mozambique to Rome.On September 11, Marco Tosatti stressed that this is “the same person” who a priori refused a dialogue with the Dubia cardinals.Tosatti asks the rhetorical question how many answers those received who wrote to Francis privately or sent him petitions and filial requests.Therefore, the “most charitable explanation” for Francis’ praise of dialogue is a “detachment from reality,” Tosatti explains.He notices in Francis an inability to evaluate criticism in a cold, detached way, without immediately feeling attacked. He recalls the letter signed by more than ten cardinals before the Synod on the Family which provoked in Francis a temper tantrum.