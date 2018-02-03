Clicks1.1K
Parolin’s Campaign To Be Pope Is Desperate After China Fiasco
Ed Condon, a canon lawyer and journalist, does not believe Cardinal Pietro Parolin's claim that he has the negotiations with the Chinese regime under control. Parolin is the Vatican Secretary of State.
Talking to the religion podcast from The Spectator (February 2), hosted by Damian Thompson, Condon refers to Parolin’s handling of a number of other failures: the Apostolic Journey to Chile, the liquidation of the Knights of Malta, the finances of the Vatican.
Condon believes that after the controversial China-Vatican-Deal a Parolin papacy is not very likely anymore.
Damian Thompson adds that Parolin wants “desperately” to become pope.
