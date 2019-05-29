Why Integral Ecology Will Destroy Civilization

Ecological Paradigm Shift
It is quite well known that what little goodness and solidity still remaining in our society comes from the remnants of Christian civilization. This same civilization founded two thousand years ago allowed people to build what is improperly called medieval Christendom.
Today the dominant intellectual class seeks to replace the declining “modern civilization” with one based on a “new cultural synthesis,” elaborating a conception of the world, man, and God.
Throughout the twentieth century, secularists and Christian Democrats attempted to launch the program that fostered a post-Christian, secular “integral humanism,” which was neither religious nor atheistic. The result was the Catholic world’s acceptance of secularization that favored the de-Christianization of society.
Today, philosophers, sociologists, political scientists, scientists and even theologians are scrambling to invent a “new humanism” that would build a “common home” to save modern society from its contradictions and crises.
However, this program contains paradoxes that border on provocations. The touted “new humanism” actually consists of an “integral ecology” that reduces man to a component of the environment. The planned “common home” is reduced to a socio-biological environment identified with the Earth ecosystem. The desired “new civilization” would arise from the abandonment of the cultural, social and political foundations of traditional and Christian civilization.
This program excludes any reference to the Redemption, the salvation of the soul, the supernatural, eternal life or even to God. It is based on an earthly and immanent conception of the world, man and even religion.
These viewpoints and suggestions can already be found in Pope Francis’ encyclical dedicated to ecology (Laudato si’, 2015). The Preparatory Commission of the coming October Special Synod of Bishops on the Amazon has taken them to an extreme under the banner of a new paradigm: “integral ecology.”
The introduction of the official Preparatory Document of the Synod proposes to initiate the conversion of peoples, states and even the Church with a “process of integral development and ecology” aimed at fostering “diversity” and “pluralism” in all areas, not only environmental but also human, that is, social, cultural, and even religious.
