Rome Life Forum

Picture: Gerard van den Aardweg, © Steve Jalsevac / LifeSiteNews, #newsWbcblqbidq

The renowned Dutch psychologist Gerard van den Aardweg has warned of a “homo-tyranny" which is upon us.Talking at the(May 19), Aardweg explained that homosexuality is neurotic, only about sex and a rough world not even to wish one’s enemy,“Don’t believe the propaganda for the noble, faithful, loving gay ‘marriage’ of devote Catholics. It is a trick to sell acceptance of gay sex.“Aardweg also noticed that gay propaganda is also echoed in Church documents. Since the 1970’s Vatican documents included the fatalist gay propaganda of “born that way”.Further he criticises the "rhetoric of compassion” and the “melodramatic representation of homosexual people as innocent victims of discrimination” in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “This over-dramatization is grist to the mill of the gay propaganda.”The final step of what he calls a “whining style”, is to “create an atmosphere where objection to homosexual practices begins to feel as unchristian”.Aardweg points out that at least since the 1950s, a disproportionally high percentage of seminarians and priests are homosexual.And, “There has been subversive gay networking within the Church, even on high levels, to normalize homosexuality.”