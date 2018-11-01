Clicks71
John Paul II Gave Nazi Salute
John Cornwell, 78, a British journalist and detractor of Pius XII, refers in an article on VanityFair.com (October 31) to a Vatican monsignor according to whom John Paul II (+2005) mockingly gave a discreet Nazi salute toward the backs of a departing group of German bishops.
When the monsignor raised his eyebrows disapprovingly at his antic, John Paul II “punched me hard on the arm. It hurt!”
Picture: John Paul II., © Dennis Jarvis, Halifax,, CC BY-SA, #newsKjgfanulob
