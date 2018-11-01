Language
John Paul II Gave Nazi Salute

John Cornwell, 78, a British journalist and detractor of Pius XII, refers in an article on VanityFair.com (October 31) to a Vatican monsignor according to whom John Paul II (+2005) mockingly gave a discreet Nazi salute toward the backs of a departing group of German bishops.

When the monsignor raised his eyebrows disapprovingly at his antic, John Paul II “punched me hard on the arm. It hurt!”

Picture: John Paul II., © Dennis Jarvis, Halifax,, CC BY-SA, #newsKjgfanulob
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
Cornwall doesn’t allow truth to get in the way of a good story (he manufactured). His book on Pope Pius XII has the subtle title of ‘Hitler’s Pope’ and contained all sorts of cringeworthy errors for an alleged historian.
Beacon
Germany has - without a doubt - done great harm to the world in the last 500 years (Luther, Hitler). Look what the "Catholic Bishops" are doing now...provoking great pastoral and doctrinal division in the Catholic Church. What JPII did in jest, it's not a big deal....yet, probably a very prophetic warning. Heads up, people!
