Falsely Convicted Australian Archbishop Appeals – No Resignation
Archbishop Philip Wilson, 67, of Adelaide will appeal his kangaroo court conviction for allegedly “concealing” homosexual abuses of a priest, 42 years ago.
Wilson will not resign as archbishop while the appeal is ongoing.
He maintains his innocence and wants “to exercise my legal rights and to follow the due process of law”.
In Australia, a furious anti-Catholic media campaign is ongoing. It takes as a pretext alleged wrongdoings in context with homosexual abuses.
Picture: Philip Wilson
