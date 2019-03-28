Francis Withheld His Ring For “Hygienic” Reasons, To “Not Spread Germs”

Vatican Press Speaker Alessandro Gisotti told journalists on March 28 that he asked Pope Francis why he pulled his hand away when faithful wanted to kiss his ring in Loreto, Edward Pentin reports on Twitter.Francis answered Gisotti that he didn't want to spread germs among the many who had come to greet him.Gisotti added that it was for reasons of “hygiene, not for him, but to avoid contagion when there are long lines of people. He likes to hug people.”