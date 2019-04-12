Michael Faraday – scientist and Christian

"I know whom I have believed"

"I'm sure. I'm sure that after I die, I’ll pass into Jesus' arms. I trust the Word of God."

Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate

Every true scientist should be a believer if he is a real expert in his field. He need only look at the wisdom and the thousands of laws that are in the physical world or in the world of biology or zoology... We humans have computers, we launch spaceships into space, but we can not produce a single wheat grain that would grow and contain a life hidden within. Michael Faraday was the man who invented the dynamo. He died in 1867. He was a devout believer. When asked what his idea was about what would happen after death, he said he had no idea but he was sure about it. He quoted the Scripture from the letter to Timothy:(2Ti 1:12). And he added: