Bishops’ Gay Newspaper Angry
The Italian pro-gay newspaper Avvenire which belongs to the Italian Bishops, is angry because a planned gay retreat in Turin archdiocese was cancelled or offset because of protests.
Using gay rhetorics Avvenire called the protests against the scandal “discrimination” which allegedly “trampled dignity and respect” (February 10).
It even claimed that the love of Christ is the reference point for gay fornication.
