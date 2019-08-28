Clicks23
First Time: FSSP Priest Becomes Military Chaplain

Father Kenneth Webb has ben appointed a full-time military chaplain. He is stationed at the Canadian Forces Support Unit, Ottawa (August 1).

Webb belongs to the Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP). Before, he was pastor of St Aloysius Parish, Ontario.

It is the first time that a Fraternity priest will be serving as a full-time military chaplain. However, the Traditional Latin Mass is popular among military personal.

Picture: Kenneth Webb, © fssp.com, #newsGhqhezjlkg
