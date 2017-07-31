Gloria.tv Upload "By Far" Most Successful Facebook Post About Angela Merkel

buzzfeed.com

A video uploaded by a user on gloria.tv was “by far” the most successful post on Facebook about German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the last five years, reports. The video is seven seconds long and shows Merkel saying in 2011 the unfortunate sentence: “We have to accept, that the number of crimes committed by young migrants is particularly high.”German Buzzfeed's journalist Karsten Schmehl tried unsuccessfully to denigrate the video as “fake news” but at the same time had to admit that Merkel pronounced the sentence which was not taken out of context.The video on gloria.tv had 273'000 interactions on Facebook which are likes, shares, or comments. This is more than the most successful articles of the biggest commercial German media like(230’000 interactions),(142’000) or(only 122’000).