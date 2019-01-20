Clicks25
Vatican Lied About Bishop Zanchetta
The Vatican received information in 2015 and in 2017 that Orán Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, 54, had been taking naked selfies, exhibited obscene behavior, and was accused of misconduct with seminarians.
This, Zanchetta's former vicar general Juan José Manzano told Associated Press on January 20.
Therefore Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti lied when saying on January 4 that charges against Zanchetta emerged not earlier than at the end of 2018.
In December 2017 Francis promoted Zanchetta to the Vatican's de facto investment bank APSA. Associated Press notices Francis’ “blind eye to misconduct of his allies”.
Francis knew Zanchetta well. He had been from 2005 to 2011 the executive undersecretary of the Argentine bishops’ conference headed by Cardinal Bergoglio. According to Manzano Bergoglio was Zanchetta's confessor and considers him a “spiritual son”.
