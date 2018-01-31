Language
Voice From the Peripheries, Married Priests Are No Solution

To ordain married men to the priesthood is not a “realistic solution” according to the excellent Bishop Kai Schmalhausen Panizo, the prelate of Ayaviri, Peru.

Talking to the German newspaper Die Tagespost (January 27), Schmalhausen said that the idea of married priests is the result of “pressure” and of a search for solutions that is “desperate”, adding, “This is precisely why such solutions are not healthy.”

For Schmalhausen abolishing celibacy would convey a wrong message to young people: “You cannot live celibacy. It is impossible to follow Jesus in this radical love to serve the neighbour.”

Dr Stuart Reiss
will the wife be the altar server for married priest? will she clean the sacred vessels as well as the dishes? will there be good gossip from the confessional? what about wayward children? will wife be the Bishop of the priest husband? or at least the vicar general? what percentage of the sunday offering is acceptable for her make up? what if mother in law's birthday party clashes with a … More
mccallansteve
Thank you, good bishop. To allow married priests is a big step towards Protestantism, which is exactly what many in the Vatican want. Priests should be celibate or if they can't , then get married. You can't have it both ways.
Jungerheld
They ARE acting desperate. This article confirms what has seemed to me to be the case with all of these cringe-worthy ideas they will say are the "new evangelization" in action. Where is their faith?
Josephmary
You all make me sick. With over 200 heresies I'm vatican 2 and the complete and total destruction desecration of the Holy Mass you think now all your little social issues are going to make a difference, that they supersede in importance and value the Holy Mass that you destroyed. What a joke. It makes no difference to our lord what issues you fight over since you already desecrated the only … More
