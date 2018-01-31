Voice From the Peripheries, Married Priests Are No Solution

Die Tagespost

To ordain married men to the priesthood is not a “realistic solution” according to the excellent Bishop Kai Schmalhausen Panizo, the prelate of Ayaviri, Peru.Talking to the German newspaper(January 27), Schmalhausen said that the idea of married priests is the result of “pressure” and of a search for solutions that is “desperate”, adding, “This is precisely why such solutions are not healthy.”For Schmalhausen abolishing celibacy would convey a wrong message to young people: “You cannot live celibacy. It is impossible to follow Jesus in this radical love to serve the neighbour.”