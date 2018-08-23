Clicks211
Pro-Gay World Meeting of Families - No Interest Among Catholics
Pro-gay Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols gave a keynote adress at the World Meeting of Families on August 23 in Dublin.
The talk was scheduled at a big outdoor venue with space for thousands of people. But only about 200 people showed up.
The picture with almost all seats left empty was published by Westminster archdiocese.
#newsWfgbkecaex
The talk was scheduled at a big outdoor venue with space for thousands of people. But only about 200 people showed up.
The picture with almost all seats left empty was published by Westminster archdiocese.
#newsWfgbkecaex