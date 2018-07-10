Clicks31
Former Vatican Banker, Collapses Are Planned To Usher In A New World Order
The Western oligarchs have planned the demographic collapse of the West to produce an economic crisis in order to usher in a New World Order, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former president of the Vatican Bank, said during a speech at the first conference of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life.
According to LifeSiteNews.com (July 9) it is “unthinkable” for Gotti that the Western decision makers did not know what they were creating by refusing life (abortion) and the natural law (gay ideology).
Intended economic, geo-political and social catastrophes should “persuade” the West to accept the elimination of national sovereignty and to institute “gnostic environmentalism” as its “universal religion”.
For Tedeschi, the real cause behind these scourges is the Western “collapse in births”.
According to Gotti, the authors of the collapse are currently also advising the “top of the Church”, [i.e. Pope Francis].
Gotti calls them “gnostic prophets” and names Paul Ehrlich, Jeffrey Sachs and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.
Modern Gnosticism is an ideology that aims at replacing reality with ideology.
Picture: Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, © Sentinelle del mattino International, CC BY-SA, #newsLiogsnrcki
