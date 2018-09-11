R.I.P. Fr. Peter Lessiter

"...after eight years of attempting to reconcile his inherent belief in the teachings of Holy Mother Church (Fr. Lessiter) made the momentous decision to 'go it alone'.



He commenced his mission by travelling the country, taking the 'outlawed' Latin Mass to the few faithful remaining. He travelled a circuit that would have exhausted many a lesser man, from London to Leicester, to Derby, Nottingham, Birmingham, Somerset, South Wales and beyond and then, the next week the same circuit again."

Fr. Peter LessiterFrom the blog, " Linen On the Hedgegrow ":According to Joseph Shaw on Twitter, Fr. Lessiter has passed away. Please offer a prayer.