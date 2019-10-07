Canada Shows Where Francis Leads His Happy-Clappy Crowd – by Father Reto Nay

grew

The Anglican Church of Canada implemented all “reforms” Pope Francis’ happy-clappy crowd is dreaming about.They changed the liturgy (1962), introduced ecumenism (1962), sanctioned divorce (1967), introduced “female priests” (1976), “female bishops” (1993), allowed contraception, homosexual fornication (2002), homosexual clergy (2012), homosex pseudo-marriage (2016).Today, they follow the dominant politics of Canadian society. The result is devastating. Between 1961 and 2001 a majority of the members (53%) left them.A report prepared for the House of Bishops by the Rev. Dr. Neil Elliot concluded: “Projections from our data indicate that there will be no members, attenders or givers in the Anglican Church of Canada by approximately 2040.”Only in one respect the Canadian Anglicans: Since 1961 the total number of clergy increased by over 45%.Can we expect that Francis and his happy-clappy crowd will wake up? Probably not.