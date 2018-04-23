Today, The World Will Watch The UK Government Murder Baby Alfie

Baby AlfieThe National Health Care Service Hospital in Liverpool England, Alder Hey, will remove the air tube of Baby Alfie and then inject him with the same Lethal Injection used to execute murderers on Death Row and kill him."I just checked a message I have from someone working with baby Alfie’s parents. I have CONFIRMED that the hospital WILL be administering drugs that suppress breathing. They are literally murdering the baby by lethal injection!" - Michael Hichborn, Lepanto InstituteRead More and Learn More From Torch Of The Faith: News: