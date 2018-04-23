Clicks420
Today, The World Will Watch The UK Government Murder Baby Alfie
Baby Alfie
The National Health Care Service Hospital in Liverpool England, Alder Hey, will remove the air tube of Baby Alfie and then inject him with the same Lethal Injection used to execute murderers on Death Row and kill him.
"I just checked a message I have from someone working with baby Alfie’s parents. I have CONFIRMED that the hospital WILL be administering drugs that suppress breathing. They are literally murdering the baby by lethal injection!" - Michael Hichborn, Lepanto Institute
Read More and Learn More From Torch Of The Faith: News:
Murderous Bureaucracy: On the Feast of St. George of England, the UK Descends into a New Barbarity, whilst the Bishops Betray the Fort (Again)
