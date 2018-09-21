Clicks36
Brazilian Magazine: Benedict XVI Suffers from “Parkinson’s Disease“
The Brazilian Veja.com reports (September 19) that former Benedict XVI, 91, suffers from Parkinsons’s disease.
Referring to anonymous sources close to Benedict the report claims that the first signs of the disease appeared one year before Benedict's resignation during his trip to Mexico and Cuba (March 2012).
The Vatican press office has denied the claim: “The Pope emeritus is fine. His ‘illness’ are his 91 years.”
In February, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger stated that his brother suffers from a "paralysis” that could affect his heart.
This was also denied by the Vatican press office although it is unlikely that the press office is better informed about such matters than Benedict's own brother.
