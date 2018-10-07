Language
Empty Seats At Francis’ Entertainment Show

Pope Francis and the Synod Fathers joined young people mainly from Italian schools for a Saturday evening show with music, dance and testimonies (October 6).

When a young man performed hip-hop, Vatican Media showed old bored Cardinals clapping (video below).

Before the show, Cardinal Baldisseri claimed that all 6000 tickets were sold out. But Twitter-User “Catholic Sat” pointed out that there were “a significant number of empty seats”.

eticacasanova
This is so out of touch, this guy is so absurd, out of place and out of order. Loves to make a fool out of a very old fool. It old started with Patti Smith. WHAT A SHAME
