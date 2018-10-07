Clicks214
Empty Seats At Francis’ Entertainment Show
Pope Francis and the Synod Fathers joined young people mainly from Italian schools for a Saturday evening show with music, dance and testimonies (October 6).
When a young man performed hip-hop, Vatican Media showed old bored Cardinals clapping (video below).
Before the show, Cardinal Baldisseri claimed that all 6000 tickets were sold out. But Twitter-User “Catholic Sat” pointed out that there were “a significant number of empty seats”.
#newsElzktugptr
When a young man performed hip-hop, Vatican Media showed old bored Cardinals clapping (video below).
Before the show, Cardinal Baldisseri claimed that all 6000 tickets were sold out. But Twitter-User “Catholic Sat” pointed out that there were “a significant number of empty seats”.
#newsElzktugptr