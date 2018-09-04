Greek-Orthodox Allow Second [Aulterious] Marriage For Priests

The Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church has decided to allow a second [adulterous] marriage for priests who were abandoned by their wives, GreekReporter.com (September 3). Widowed priests will also be allowed to marry again,Each case will be examined "individually" by the bishop and also by the Patriarchate (individual case trick).It is strange that the wedding ceremony for the second marriage of priests will not be identical to the marriage rite but a hidden away as a private ceremony amongst close relatives only.Until know the Greek Orthodox did ordained married men to the priesthood, but it did not allow priests to get married [again].