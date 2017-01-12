Clicks199
An Innocent Victim of Pope Francis: Fr. Christophe J. Kruijen
The reform of the Vatican curia that Pope Francis is carrying out is being done partly in daylight and partly in darkness.
Among the provisions recently adopted in darkness, there are two that are emblematic.
The veil was lifted on the first by the vaticanista Marco Tosatti, when on December 26 he broke the news of an order the pope had given to a dicastery head to summarily fire three of his officials, an order given without explanations and without accepting objections.
It is now known that the dicastery in question is not second-tier, it is the congregation for the doctrine of the faith. And the three officials fired enjoyed the full approval of their prefect, Cardinal Gerhard L. Müller, in his turn made the target of repeated acts of humiliation, in public, on the part of the pope.
But which of the three rejects is the official whom Francis personally - as Tosatti has reported - reprimanded harshly by telephone for having expressed criticisms against him, which had come to the pope’s ear through an informant?
It is the Dutch priest Christophe J. Kruijen, 46, in service at the congregation for the doctrine of the faith since 2009, a theologian of acknowledged expertise, awarded with the prestigious Prix Henri De Lubac in 2010 by the French embassy to the Holy See, unanimously bestowed upon him by a jury made up of the cardinals Georges Cottier, Albert Vanhoye, and Paul Poupard, for his theological thesis entitled: “Universal salvation or dual outcome of the judgment: to hope for all? A contribution to the critical study of a contemporary theological opinion concerning the realization of damnation,” defended at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas under the direction of the [liberal] Dominican theologian Charles Morerod, afterward rector of the same university and now the bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg.
The “last things,” or death, judgment, heaven, hell, are Kruijen’s favored subject for his studies. But he is also appreciated for his excellent essay on the Jewish philosopher and then Carmelite nun Edith Stein, killed in Auschwitz in 1942 and proclaimed a saint in 1998: "Bénie par la Croix. L'expiation dans l'oeuvre et la vie d'Edith Stein."
In the public writings and remarks of Fr. Kruijen there is not a single word of criticism against Francis. But all it took was a tattle lifted from one of his private conversations to bring him into disgrace with the pope, who brought the whip down.
This too is part of the reform of the curia, by the orders and in the style of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
