Francis' "Counterattack" Against Those Who Oppose His Heresies
Dr Claudio Pierantoni, a patristic scholar of Roman origin who teachings in Santiago de Chile has stated that Pope Francis Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exultate is “directed at those who adhere to orthodox doctrine and commandments”.
Talking to ncregister.com (April 25), Pierantoni unmasks the strategy contained in Gaudete et Exultate to associate people who criticise Francis' positions which break with the Church's faith and doctrine, with "Gnosticism" and "Pelagianism".
For Pierantoni, "Gaudete et Exultate" is a “counterattack” against those cardinals, bishops, priests and faithful who oppose “Amoris Laetitia” which contradicts Jesus Christ and the New Testament by promoting Holy Communion for impenitent adulterers.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXcrnoutnpp
