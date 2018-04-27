Francis' "Counterattack" Against Those Who Oppose His Heresies

Gaudete et Exultate

Gaudete et Exultate

Dr Claudio Pierantoni, a patristic scholar of Roman origin who teachings in Santiago de Chile has stated that Pope Francis Apostolic Exhortationis “directed at those who adhere to orthodox doctrine and commandments”.Talking to(April 25), Pierantoni unmasks the strategy contained into associate people who criticise Francis' positions which break with the Church's faith and doctrine, with "Gnosticism" and "Pelagianism".For Pierantoni, "Gaudete et Exultate" is a “counterattack” against those cardinals, bishops, priests and faithful who oppose “Amoris Laetitia” which contradicts Jesus Christ and the New Testament by promoting Holy Communion for impenitent adulterers.