Vatican Bishop Believes China Is "Best Implementer" Of Catholic Social Doctrine
The Chinese are "right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church" according to Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
Talking to the Vatican Insider (February 2), Sánchez praised the Communist regime as “extraordinary”, because they have a “positive national conscience” and no drugs.
China is known for persecuting Christians, destroying churches, and forcing abortions.
Picture: Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, © Gcmarino, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsVhncirkrre
