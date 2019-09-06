Francis in Mozambique: The Bomb May Explode Later

During his Apostolic Visit to Mozambique, Pope Francis held one of his habitual meetings with local Jesuits.
24 Jesuits gathered on September 5 for a one-hour-meeting with Francis in the Nunciature in Maputo, Father Antonio Spadaro announced on Twitter.
Francis likes to foment controversy during such meetings, and Spadaro announced that a report will be published on La Civiltà Cattolica.
On the same day, during an encounter with priests and nuns in Maputo Cathedral, Francis bemoaned that a "Modernist spirituality" had "infected" the priesthood. He told priests to fight a “crisis of priestly identity” [greatly promoted by the present Vatican].
A chosen priest told Francis about the pastoral difficulties such as a superficial evangelization, Polytheism, and the spread of Pentecostal sects which he called "one of the biggest threats to the Church and souls in Mozambique."
A Catechists added, that the neo-colonization of powerful and rich nations is trying to undermine the Catholic culture in Africa.
A day later, also in Maputo, Francis paid a visit to the social center Casa Matteo 25, probably because it was founded by Francis’ controversial Deputy Secretary of State Edgar Peña Parra, who until twelve months ago was nuncio in Mozambique.
#newsTdyiulfiyg
Clicks118
- Report
Social networks