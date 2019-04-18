Notre Dame: "If We Do Not Convert, We Will All Burn“

The fire in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is for the Polish cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, (diecezja.pl, April 15). a “symbol of the burning Europe.“He added: "May this fire contribute to the renewal of Europe and Europe’s Christianity."The Polish President Andrzej Duda (Twitter, April 15) hopes that the cathedral's reconstruction will be a symbol of the reconstruction of Europe on its true historical "Jewish-Christian" foundation.Catholic Journalist Tomasz Terlikowski (Facebook, April 15) wrote on Facebook (April 15) that "signs are here to be recognized. The Paris Cathedral is on fire. The Church is on fire. Europe is burning. This is a time of decline. If we don't convert, we'll all burn.“The Social Scientist Jacek Bartyzel (Facebook, 15. April) sees the fire as "God’s punishment for the sin of the apostasy of the West, especially of ‘the oldest daughter of the Church'.“Father Paweł Bortkiewicz (fronda.pl, 16. April), a moral theologian, described the fire as a symbol of a "burned faith" and a "burned mind" in the post-modern chaos.