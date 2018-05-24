Language
Clicks
12
en.news

Francis As Gay Prostitute - No Atonement Needed

During a gay march in Bergamo, Italy, on May 20, homosexuals mocked Pope Francis as gay prostitute.

In order to make atonement for the abomination, a prayer of reparation was supposed to take place on May 21 in the Church of the Capuchins in Bergamo. But the prayer was undermined.

According to LaNuovaBQ.it, the "ecclesiastical authority" [Bergamo diocese] convinced the provincial of the Capuchins to withdraw the permission to use the church.

#newsEqikmprgel
Share Like
More
Write a comment …