English Cardinal “Rejoices” About Homosexualist Changes in Society

Asked about so-called homophobia Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols declared in London that he rejoices that society has changed and became more empathetic with homosexualists.About the future of the Church Nichols said: “To me it’s important that the impetus and sense of direction of Pope Francis is continued.”Christians in the United Kingdom live increasingly under homosexualist laws restricting their freedom of opinions as well as their economic freedom (baking wedding cakes, renting motel rooms) due to so-called hate-speech and anti-discrimination laws.Source: Catholic Herald on May 11.