Francis "Popularity" Falls

The number of Americans who have a "favourable view" of Pope Francis has sharply declined, a CNN pool (September 12) shows. The result of such pools are directly connected to the propaganda, the oligarch media make for or against a person.Currently 48% of the Americans say that they have a favourable view of Francis. After Francis' 2013 elections when he profited from the anti-Catholic media propaganda, 72% expressed a positive view about him.The oligarch media who have hated Francis predecessors, "like" the present incumbent because they can use him as an "useful idiot".