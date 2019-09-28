During his October 2017 Bologna visit (Italian video below) Francis remembered a “pretty sly” old Jesuit advising him when he was a student: “If you want to survive in religious life, always think clearly; but always speaks obscurely”.
Francis criticized this advise as “clerical hypocrisy” which encourages to keep quiet for the sake of those in power who may have another opinion, “This is a lack of freedom.” He said that priest need "the freedom of parrhesia [boldness]."
However, during his November 2015 visit to the Lutheran church in Rome, Francis engulfed himself in a web of obscurities when asked whether Lutherans could receive Holy Communion. He repeated this when he was (link)confronted(link)#newsJhgxewkhqr(link) with the Viganò revelations in August 2018.
Francis has also removed every single prelate who put Francis' "freedom of parrhesia" into practice. For the Amazon Synod he appointed yes-men only.
Clicks40
- Report
Social networks