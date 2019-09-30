Second Step: Francis Media Start Abusing Heralds of the Gospel

A day after the Heralds of the Gospel were put under Vatican tutelage, the Francis aligned oligarch media, following a known script, started lashing out at them.
The Francis journalist Franca Giansoldati, 55, opened the chase on IlMessagero.it. On 8 December 2018 Giansoldati was standing next to Francis when he made a “surprise visit” to the newspaper that belongs to the Roman billionaire Francesco Caltagirone.
Now she yells: “the pope loses his patience,” “medieval tunics,” “gross anomalies,” “abuse of power,” “cult of personality,” and “psychological control over the members” [as if this were a problem in Francis’ Vatican].
Giansoldati accuses the Heralds of a “super orthodox faith” that – seemingly a contradiction – must be “purged of doctrinal deviances,” but is “in open contrast with Francis.”
She has only two complaints: a video allegedly showing "an exorcism practiced on children” and the allegation that [some] Heralds say that “[sacrosanct] climate changes are a fruit of the devil.”
These bizarr, isolated accusations are hardly enough to put the 3000 Heralds collectively under ecclesiastical tutelage.
As a sidenote, Giansoldati says that the commissioner will have access to the “rather large” patrimony of the community.
