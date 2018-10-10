Clicks218
These People Will "Write" the [Already Written] Final Synod Document
The Vatican has released on October 10 the names of those in charge of writing the Youth Synod's already drafted final document. Cruxnow.com (October 10) writes that "based on the composition of the group, conservatives in the Church may feel anew that they’ve been given a cold shoulder".
Father Alexandre Mello, the secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Life, Family, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church and Father Eduardo Gonzalo Redondo, responsible for youth ministry in Cuba, were handpicked by Pope Francis.
The Synod Fathers elected the Cardinals Turkson (Africa), Aguiar Retes (America) and Gracias (Asia) and the archbishops Forte (Europe) and Comensoli (Oceania). Forte is one of the most outspoken pro-gay prelates in the Church and notorious for his work at the Synod on the Family.
Members of the Commission are further the Cardinals Baldisseri and da Rocha (Brazil) as well as two priest, Father Costa and Father Sala, who act as secretaries.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSsogywfvxu
