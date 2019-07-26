Francis' Ambiguities Follow “A Plan”

Pope Francis uses ambiguity to achieve his goals, Father John Hunwicke told Gloria.tv (video below), "It is as if this is a deliberate plan."Hunwicke is a former Anglican. He was the Head of Theology at Lancing College, England, and a Senior Research Fellow at Pusey House in Oxford.The situation in the Church reminds Hunwicke of the English Anglicans: "When they ask for dialogue what they are really asking for is: They want us to listen to them and then to agree with them."Hunwicke explains that Francis calls for "parrhesia," for dialogue, but does not appreciate when it happens.As an example, he mentions the recent consistory with cardinals during which Francis approved Cardinal Newman's (+ 1890) canonization. But the meeting lasted for only thirty minutes.For Hunwicke this is not the behavior of somebody who really believes in parrhesia, rather the action of a man "anxious to push through an agenda without allowing the sort of discussion that ought to happen before."