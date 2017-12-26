Cardinal Tobin Wants Women Cardinals

New York Times

Modernist Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin doesn’t believe that there’s a "compelling theological reason" why the Pope couldn’t name a woman cardinal.Talking to the(December 22) Tobin argued that in the 19th century there were lay people who were cardinals. At the same time Tobin conceded that “maybe my theology isn’t sophisticated enough”.In the past cardinals were at least given the tonsure by which they became clerics. They were either created a cardinal on the condition of being ordained or they lost the cardinalate by getting married.