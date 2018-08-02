Bishop Athanasius Schneider Warns Of Dangerous Gay Marches

Gay marches in Western cities, supported by the local oligarchs, “unmistakably resemble the propaganda marches of various totalitarian political regimes of the past” Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider wrote in a statement (July 28).Schneider grew up in the Soviet Union.He points out that the Catholic Church “has not yet officially” joined the unanimous chorus of support and therefore calls it euphemistically “the last bastion of resistance”.At the same time, Schneider admits that an increasing number of priests, bishops and cardinals publicly express their support for gay totalitarianism.Schneider elaborates that the intolerance of gender ideology requires totalitarian adherence which could put the Church in a situation of persecution like in the first centuries.