French President Grinning in Front of Burning Notre Dame

The above photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and his Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (left), both longtime Socialist, smirking while arriving at the scene of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral (April 15).A video published by CLPRESS (below) shows how the prime minister, putting his hand in front of his mouth, whispers something to Macron. Macron pinches his lips before showing again a “serious” attitude.Medias-Presse.info explains that the prime minister cracked a joke into Macron’s ears, “But our two professional actors quickly resumed ‘a serious look’.”