Francis “Bitter” About Converts – But Priest Has Solution

“Today I felt a certain bitterness after a meeting with young people,” Francis admitted during his September 5 meeting with Jesuits in Mozambique.
A woman approached him with two young people telling him that both had converted from Hinduism and Anglicanism respectively. Francis explained that he was told they were part of a "slightly fundamentalist movement."
He went on complaining that the woman spoke in a “triumphant way” as if “showing off a hunting trophy.”
Recycling one of his worn-out slogans he replied, “Madam, evangelisation yes, proselytism no.”
This caused English Father Evans Julce to ask on Twitter what the woman should have told Francis. He proposes, "Holiness, unfortunately these two have become Catholics! I told them it was stupid, but there it is! Children..., you know!"
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTcjjkpxjtk
Perhaps he also accused her of engaging in parrot prayer for their conversions.
Francis is confessing bitterness toward this woman. But I don't expect him to confess this. Rather, I think he sees his bitterness as Catholic "wokeness", as is commonly said these days.
