Clicks446
Vatican Bank – Reform Only on Paper
Those familiar with the Vatican Bank maintain that, despite Pope Francis’ alleged financial reforms, the Institute is returning, almost by inertia, to the methods of the past, writes the Corriere della Sera (January 8).
According to the newspaper the strong man of the bank is, thanks to Francis’ support, Gian Franco Mammì, the director of the bank, while the banks’ president Jean-Baptiste de Franssu is losing ground.
The Corriere believes that the management is about to fail in their efforts to “reform” the bank.
Picture: © Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, CC BY, #newsFakylnmfva
According to the newspaper the strong man of the bank is, thanks to Francis’ support, Gian Franco Mammì, the director of the bank, while the banks’ president Jean-Baptiste de Franssu is losing ground.
The Corriere believes that the management is about to fail in their efforts to “reform” the bank.
Picture: © Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, CC BY, #newsFakylnmfva