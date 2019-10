Synod Boss: Synod Fathers Will Propose Ending Celibacy

Criticising the [heretical and apostatical] Amazon Synod’s working document as heretical and apostatical is “acceptable” as one can voice one's “opinion.”Cardinal Baldisseri, the Synod's general secretary, said this at an October 3 press conference adding sarcastically that “there is today in the Church, more than in the past, freedom of expression.”He believes also that the [anti-Catholic] German Bishops are “free to express themselves” during their Synodal Way The same "freedom" he also concedes to the Amazon Synod as long as it puts into question ("discusses") priestly celibacy.The problem with Balidsseri's "freedom of expression" starts only when somebody uses it to proclaim the Gospel, the Faith and the truth.