Synod Boss: Synod Fathers Will Propose Ending Celibacy

Criticising the [heretical and apostatical] Amazon Synod’s working document as heretical and apostatical is “acceptable” as one can voice one's “opinion.”
Cardinal Baldisseri, the Synod's general secretary, said this at an October 3 press conference adding sarcastically that “there is today in the Church, more than in the past, freedom of expression.”
He believes also that the [anti-Catholic] German Bishops are “free to express themselves” during their Synodal Way.
The same "freedom" he also concedes to the Amazon Synod as long as it puts into question ("discusses") priestly celibacy.
The problem with Balidsseri's "freedom of expression" starts only when somebody uses it to proclaim the Gospel, the Faith and the truth.
Why would any informed observer be surprised that the Synod Fem-Fathers “Propose Ending Celibacy.”
We are talking the Homosexual Network Strangling the Church here are we not, and its Chief—Antipope ‘Francis’ the Apostate.
Baldissari’s still shilling for Antipope ‘Francis’—no surprise there. Did either resign from the Network?
Satan on the loose at the Vatican. They have lost the faith.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
